CCTO warns motorists: Follow traffic rules during ECQ or face impoundment of vehicle

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) is reminding the motorists to follow the traffic rules even while under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ).

The CCTO urged motorists to be compliant of the traffic rules despite the ECQ and even if there are less cars on the streets during ECQ.

On their Facebook Page, the CCTO revealed that they impounded 310 motorcycles, 12 tricycles, 14 private vehicles, 40 e-bikes, 14 trikes, one trailer truck, one dump truck, and one taxi for the first half of June 2020.

“Kasagaran sa mga violators nga na impound walay napakita nga lisensya, rehistro, ug nagparking sa sidewalk,” said CCTO on a post on June 17, 2020.

(Most violators whose vehicles were impounded could not show a license, registration, or were parking on the sidewalk.)

The CCTO has also been instructed by Mayor Edgardo Labella to intensify the implementation of ECQ guidelines.

This is why the CCTO has set-up various regular checkpoints all over the city to ensure that those traveling have the necessary passes or documents to be moving around.

The CCTO will also help the city government apprehend violators of the ECQ on the streets, like those individuals not wearing face masks, not bringing with them their ECQ passes or certificate of employment, and not following the social distancing protocol.

“Karon nga gibalik na kita sa ECQ likayi lang jud ang pag gawas2x sa inyong panimalay kung walay importanteng tuyo sa gawas,” said CCTO.

(Now that we are back to ECQ, avoid going out of your house if you do not have anything important to do outside.) /bmjo