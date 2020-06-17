Majority floor leader: SB 3 needs to be passed for P500M ECQ aid

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Council’s majority floor leader, Councilor Raymond Garcia, is asking his colleagues to pass the Supplemental Budget No. 3 (SB 3) on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

In a phone interview with CDN Digital a few hours before the final deliberation of the P3.3 billion budget, Garcia said that there is now an imperative need for the SB 3 to be passed as the city has been reverted back to an Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ).

“It is very important that we pass the supplemental budget now because our residents are growing hungry,” said Garcia.

SB 3 contains an allocation of P500 million for the relief aid for the affected families of the quarantine and another P500 million for the hazard pay of front liners and the financial assistance for senior citizens.

The budget will help the residents survive for the next thirteen days under the ECQ, where many may not be able to work due to the strict quarantine protocols.

“I hope, I pray, that my colleagues will no longer delay the SB 3 since we already discussed this last Monday. I hope there will no longer be a lot of questions,” said Garcia.

Councilor Alvin Dizon recently urged the council to realign the P400 million allottment for the city’s infrastructure projects such as the command center, archives building, and renovation for the legislative building.

Dizon said the budget can be used to further help the residents survive the ECQ.

Garcia said the budget may be reduced if the council wants to and be realigned for other purposes, but the council may not change the total P3.3 billion SB.

He said the council will discuss these changes during the regular session today. /bmjo