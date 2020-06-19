120 motorists cited for violations in 2-hour joint checkpoints of CCTO and LTO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The joint checkpoints of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) and Land Transporation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) resulted to 120 motorists apprehended in Cebu City.

In a statement, CCTO revealed that in the early morning 2-hour joint composite checkpoints on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at least 111 motorists were cited for lack of driver’s license, long-expired registration, and unable to present a certificate of registration.

At least nine motorcycles were also impounded for various reasons such as lack of driver’s license or long-expired registration.

“Atong nabantayan nga daghan lang gihapon ang gadagan sa kadalanan bisan sa ECQ (Enhanced Community Quarantine) og number coding sa syudad sa Sugbo, gani ang uban wlay lisensya og expire ang rehistro sukad pa atong niaging tuig ang gadagan,” said the CCTO.

(We noticed that there are still many vehicles travelling around the city even when we are under the ECQ or even with the number coding. Some don’t even have licenses or the registration have been expired for more than a year.

CCTO reminded the public that under the ECQ, staying at home is mandatory, and going outside should only be out of necessity or for work.

The city has also intensified the implementation of health measures to avoid the further spread of the coronavirus.

Various checkpoints have been established in the major roads to check all the vehicles plying the streets on whether they should be going around or not.

Coding

For private vehicles, plate numbers ending in odd numbers may travel on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Plate numbers ending in even numbers and zero can ply the streets on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

All vehicles may travel on Sundays. /bmjo