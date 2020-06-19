Palace: No miracle drug vs COVID-19 yet

While dexamethasone can be a potential treatment for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), it is not yet the “miracle pill” that President Rodrigo Duterte was hoping for, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said.

“The findings are, it can save about 30 percent of seriously ill patients. But we want a cure that will save 100 percent if not a majority of [patients],” he added.

Roque made the remarks amid reports that dexamethasone, a corticosteroid, has been successfully used in some severe cases of COVID-19 infections. The drug is locally available. —Julie M. Aureli