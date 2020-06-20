Lapu allows dine-in for city residents

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Dine-in will already be allowed in restaurants and other food establishments in Lapu-Lapu City starting this Saturday, June 20, 2020, provided that the store will only cater to 30 percent of their existing capacity and prioritize city residents.

“Every diner shall be required to present a valid identification card showing a Lapu-Lapu City address,” reads Executive Order No. 2020-048-J, which acting Mayor Celedonio Sitoy signed on June 18 to provide additional guidelines to be observed while the city remains under general community quarantine until the end of the month.

However, the EO said that those, who are below 21 years-old; seniors who have immunodeficiency, co-morbidities, and other health risks and pregnant women were exempted from the city’s dine-in policy because they would not be allowed to leave their respective homes in the first place.

The EO also adopts policies imposed by the Department of Trade and Industry on the operation of restaurants and other food stores in areas under GCQ. This includes the need to furnish the city with a list of names of all their employees.

Meanwhile, EO No. 2020-048-J also mandates businesses in the city to only require employees who live in GCQ areas to report for work “as a precautionary measure to reduce the risk of transmission and infection.”

Employees who live in areas that remain under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) but hold highly technical positions in the business may be allowed to report for work provided that he/she comes to work using his/her personal service vehicle.

An option for the business is to provide a shuttle service or temporary accommodation for the employee.

The city government is also encouraging all businesses that are located within its jurisdiction to subject its employees to rapid anti-body testing.

City residents, who to travel to ECQ areas to work, will be required to present their company ID, certificate of employment issued after June 15 and which states that their company continues to operate even during ECQ, and a copy of the company’s business of special permit before they will be allowed entry back into the city.

Said employees will also be required to travel using his/her private vehicle or the company shuttle service./dbs