Experience Sinulog 2025 in Style: The Islands Souvenirs Way

Vibrant colors, drum beats, and now, a completely personalized festival experience.

Islands Souvenirs is bringing the magic of Sinulog to life like never before with their reimagined Cut and Style!

For festival-goers, a Sinulog celebration without the perfect festive look is simply unimaginable. And for Cebuanos, that perfect look has always meant one thing: the iconic Cut and Style by Islands Souvenirs.

Sinulog Playground

On January 9, 2025, Islands Souvenirs brought fresh life to their iconic Cut and Style campaign by launching the My Sinulog experience at their Sinulog Playground.

“We’re doing something different this year,” revealed Andrea Aldeguer, Chief Brand Director of Islands Souvenirs, in an exclusive interview with CDN Digital. Her words perfectly capture the excitement surrounding this innovative approach to the 12-year-old campaign.

Celebrating Your Own Creativity

For Cebuanos and festival enthusiasts alike, the Cut and Style campaign has long been an integral part of Sinulog preparation.

This year’s iteration takes this tradition to have more personal touch. At the heart of the event was the launch of My Islands, a concept store where people can express and celebrate their creativity.

Here, you can select from a range of merchandise, then personalize it with patches of your choice. Whether it’s t-shirts, tote bags, headdresses, or charms, you can design and press your very own Sinulog-inspired pieces. You can even add one for your furbabies!

The event captures the same playful, spirited energy of Sinulog, inviting everyone to create their own unique festival style.

The Evolution of a Tradition

The Islands Souvenirs continue to bring Cebuanos to the playful and creative spirit of the Sinulog Festival, every year. What started as a simple shirt-customization concept has evolved into an immersive celebration of Cebuano culture.

“My Sinulog” experience serves as a testament to Islands Souvenirs’ commitment to innovation while honoring tradition. It provides a space for Cebuanos to have not just clothing, but an opportunity to be part of a larger narrative, one where individual expression meets communal celebration.

As we count down to the Grand Parade of Sinulog 2025 , don’t forget to celebrate the vibrant energy of the festival by customizing your look to reflect your individuality!

Plan your outfits, perfectly timed for the Sinulog weekend.

For more information, you can visit the Islands Souvenirs Sinulog Playground at the lower ground floor of SM City Cebu.