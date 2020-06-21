Mandaue now has 541 COVID cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Mandaue City now has a total of 541 cases of the coronavirus disease with the addition of 20 new cases of the infection on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

An advisory that was posted on the City Public Information Office’s Facebook page said that the city’s new cases come from 13 of its 27 barangays.

These are from barangays Umapad – 7, Looc- 2, Subangdaku -1, Ibabao – 1, Tabok -1, Casuntingan – 1, Cambaro – 1, Centro – 1, Umapad – 1, Labogon – 1, Opao- 1, Canduman – 1, and Cubacub – 1.

The patients’ ages range from 12 to 84-years-old.

“DRRMO personnel are set to decontaminate the areas involved. Contact tracing of the patient’s contacts are also being done as of writing,” said the PIO advisory.

The city also logged 19 cases of the infection on Friday.

Mayor Jonas Cortes is again asking Mandauehanons to comply with regulations imposed by the city in its fight against the continued spread of COVID-19.

“Mupa uli na sa disiplina tanan. Bisag unsaon pa sa dakbayan pa sa dakbayan pag himo ug mga lagda ug balaod ug di ta kahibaw mo tuman wala gihapoy kapuslanan. Nanginahanglan mo sa inyong tabang… Palihug, buhaton ta ni para sa Mandaue,” he said.

(This will oil boil down to discipline. No matter how hard we craft laws and regulations, these will still be useless if you do not follow these. We need your help. Please, let us do this for our city.)