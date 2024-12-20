PalawanPay ProtekPadala: Your shield against online fraud

In today’s fast-paced digital world, online banking and financial transactions have made life more convenient and exposed users to risks like fraud and identity theft. According to a recent survey by the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center, over one-third of Filipinos have experienced online scams or retail fraud.

For just Php18, your PalawanPay account and all send money transactions will be protected for 30 days with ProtekPadala. LISA LOU CASTRO-SABADO Cash Management Solutions Director Palawan Group of Companies

To address these challenges, the Palawan Group of Companies—a trusted leader in pawnshops and remittance services—introduces ProtekPadala, an innovative feature of PalawanPay designed to protect users from fraud and unlawful online activities.

As one of the fastest-growing e-wallet apps in the Philippines, PalawanPay already offers a secure platform for sending and receiving money, paying bills, and shopping online. With ProtekPadala, it takes user safety to the next level by adding a vital layer of protection to every transaction, ensuring your funds remain secure at all times.

Whether transferring money between PalawanPay wallets, sending funds to Palawan Express Pera Padala, other e-wallets, or banks, making merchant payments, or sending e-gifts, ProtekPadala ensures every transaction is safe and secure. This feature reflects the Palawan Group’s unwavering commitment to protecting Filipinos’ hard-earned money.

“For just Php18, your PalawanPay account and all send money transactions will be protected for 30 days with ProtekPadala. This protection is part of our commitment to providing our “sukis” with “mura, mabilis, at walang kuskos balungos na serbisyo” (affordable, fast, and hassle-free service), making every transaction secure and worry-free.” said Lisa Lou Castro-Sabado, Cash Management Solutions Director of Palawan Group of Companies.

ProtekPadala protects you from common online threats, including:

Electronic Funds Transfer Fraud : Covers losses from unauthorized transfers from your PalawanPay account.

: Covers losses from unauthorized transfers from your PalawanPay account. Online Shopping Fraud : Guards you against online purchases where the seller misleads the customers and fails to deliver the goods after payment.

: Guards you against online purchases where the seller misleads the customers and fails to deliver the goods after payment. Identity Theft: Shields you if your personal information is stolen and used for fraudulent activities.

There is a Php 10,000 automatic coverage upon enrollment in ProtekPadala. Users can enroll in ProtekPadala up to 10 times within a 30-day period, increasing their coverage to a maximum of Php 100,000 for added security. ProtekPadala insurance is made possible through Oona Insular Insurance Corporation, ensuring reliable and trustworthy protection.

“At Oona, we understand that financial security is the foundation of trust in today’s digital age. We are excited about our partnership with PalawanPay, as we share a common vision of ensuring secure and seamless digital financial services. With ProtekPadala, we aim to protect users from online threats, empowering them to confidently engage with digital transactions and embrace financial services with peace of mind.” said Abhishek Bhatia, Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Oona Insurance.

With PalawanPay, you’re not just sending money—you’re sending peace of mind. Backed by the Palawan Group’s nearly 40 years of experience, ProtekPadala ensures your transactions are safeguarded against fraud and online threats. Enjoy 24/7 customer support, accessible assistance at over 3,500 branches, and the confidence that your hard-earned money is always protected.

Choose PalawanPay’s ProtekPadala and experience financial peace of mind like never before.

For more information on how to enroll in ProtekPadala, check your PalawanPay app or visit PalawanPay app website.

Palawan Group of Companies is supervised by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

About Palawan Group of Companies

The Palawan Group of Companies includes products and services such as Palawan Pawnshop, Palawan Express Pera Padala, Palawan ProtekTODO, Palawan Credit, and PalawanPay. A brand trusted by Filipinos for almost four decades, PGC is one of the fastest-growing financial institutions in the country. With its strength in remittance and pawning services, the company is the market leader in the industry and has over 70,000 branches, Pera Padala outlets, and PalawanPay Money Shops nationwide.

Palawan Group of Companies offers a wide range of services, including pawning, domestic and international remittances, microinsurance, bills payment, electronic mobile phone loading, cash-in and cash-out of e-wallets, money exchange, ATM withdrawal, and cash disbursements. Additionally, the company sells jewelry and gold bars, catering to customers looking to invest in valuable assets.

Palawan Group of Companies introduced PalawanPay, an e-wallet app that allows users to send and receive remittances anytime, anywhere. PalawanPay is the company’s latest digital solution, offering faster, safer, and more convenient transactions. In addition to remittances, the app provides access to other financial services, including bills payments, mobile load top-ups, and scan-to-pay QR Ph codes. The app also features integrated functionality for pawn renewal, purchasing jewelry and gold items, ProtekTODO personal insurance, and claiming international remittances.

Palawan Group of Companies is supervised by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

For more information, go to Palawan Pawnshop and PalawanPay Websites.