Lahug bust nets woman, yields P340K shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 29-year-old woman is now detained in the detention facility of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), after she was caught in a buy-bust in Nivel Hills, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City at around 6:30 this evening, June 20, 2020.

The woman identified as Beverly Pelegrino, also known as “Kim” was found in possession of 50 grams of suspected shabu, which had an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value P34o,000.

Spokesperson of PDEA-7, Leia Albiar, told reporters that Pelegrino was said to be a newly identified personality in illegal drug trading.

Albiar said they placed Pelegrino on a three day-surveillance before the buy-bust operation was conducted. She said that Pelegrino would be able to dispose at least one kilo of illegal drugs in one week.

“Three days case buildup, info from confidential informant,” said Albiar.

PDEA-7 agents continue to conduct a background check on Pelegrino as his cohort identified as Jefferson Lomotos, managed to escape and elude arrest.

Charges for selling of illegal drugs and conspiracy are being readied against Pelegrino./dbs