What type of father is your dad?

CEBU CITY, Philippines— For most of us, we see our fathers as our modern-day superheroes.

They do not wear capes. They do not also have superpowers. But they always do their best to make sure that their families are well provided.

This Father’s Day let’s pay tribute to all the dads out there.

Let CDN Digital also give you an idea of the kind of dad that you have.

Tech dad— he knows about appliances, gadgets, and how electronic devices work. You can relay to him when your phone’s acting up or when the T.V. is experiencing signal problems. Not to mention, some tech dads love the karaoke so expect a house filled with sound baffles.

Sporty dad— he would always want to get hold of the remote control to binge-watch sports events. Yes, they do that all the time. These dads also push their children to play a certain sport. And he will certainly be there to watch your every game and will always be ready to defend you even if it was your fault that you committed a foul.

Home buddy dad— unlike other dads who are always game in trying out outdoor activities with friends, this one would love to just stay at home to fix a damaged water pipe or work on the landscape of your garden. This dad is the one who always makes it a point that your house is on its top shape.

Animal lover dad— oh yes! A dad can love his children and pets too, roosters included. This dad loves to take care of animals and sometimes put them on a higher pedestal. But his love for his animals can also radiate to his love for his children.

Favorite uncle-dad— this dad is the life of the party and the best uncle to all your cousins. This is the kind of dad who is very appealing and loving to everyone – the kind who shares the most hilarious jokes to everyone and supports each nephew and nieces as long as he could.

Cook dad— a chef dad is all you need to have sumptuous meals at home. This dad can go from doing the best local dishes to experimenting with international dishes which he learned from watching cooking shows or Youtube videos.

But no matter what kind of dad you have, always remember that all dads show their love in a different way. All that matters is that they love their children unconditionally.

Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers out there! / dcb