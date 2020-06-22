Bohol province logs 17 COVID cases as of June 21

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Bohol province has logged a total of 17 active cases of the coronavirus disease with nine recoveries and one death as of Sunday, June 21, 2020.

All of its active cases involve Locally Stranded Individuals (LSIs) who returned to the island province since March, said an advisory posted by Governor Arthur Yap.

The recoveries, on the other hand, included the two nurses who are working in a private hospital in Tagbilaran City.

Mayor John Geesnell Yap said on his social media page that even the close contacts of the two hospital workers tested negative for the infection during their respective PCR tests.

“Let’s keep on praying,” he said.

In a separate advisory, Yap said they continue to wait for 3, 415 locally stranded individuals (LSIs) to complete the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

These individuals are part of the 4, 98 LSIs who started coming home to Bohol province since March 23. Of these, 1, 483 already completed the mandatory 14-day quarantine and were already sent home to their families.

Meanwhile, the provincial government also received 1, 223 returning Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) since April 28. A total of 871 of them have already completed the required quarantine period while they also tested negative for the infection during their PCR tests.

Another group of 352 OFWs continues to undergo quarantine at two designated resorts in the province and at the quarantine facility of the respective localities where they come from.