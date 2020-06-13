2 hospital workers in Tagbilaran City test positive for COVID-19

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Two hospital workers were the latest addition to the number of coronavirus disease cases in Tagbilaran City in Bohol province.

Mayor John Geesnell Yap said in a Facebook post, Saturday dawn, June 13, 2020, that their PCR test results showed that the two private hospital personnel had traces of the infection.

“Naka isolate na ni sila daan sa hospital. Ang City Government of Tagbilaran mo contact trace gihapon sa family sa duha ka ni positive just to be sure,” said Yap’s post.

(The two were already isolated at the hospital where they are working for. But the city government of Tagbilaran will still be doing contact tracing on members of their respective families as a precaution.)

Meanwhile, Yap announced that family members of the COVID-19 patient from Purok 2 in Barangay Dao tested negative for the infection during their contact tracing.

The area was placed under lockdown following the discovery of a case there while around 300 individuals were also subjected to PCR test.

Yap is asking his constituents to always stay at home to avoid COVID-19 risks.

“Reminder lang nga mag puyo lang gyud ta sa atong mga balay para ma likayan ang Covid-19. Mag mask, hugas sa kamot, distancing, og mag ampo,” he said.

(I would like to remind everyone of the need to always stay at home to avoid getting COVID-19. ALways wear your masks, wash your hands, observe social distancing, and pray.)