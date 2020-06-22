COVID-19 cases in Region 7 breaches 6,000-mark

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The total confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Central Visayas has already breached the 6,000-mark, a report from health officials show.

In its latest bulletin published late night on Sunday, June 21, 2020, the Department of Health here (DOH – 7), said that they already documented 6, 276 cases of the infection on Saturday.

Majority or 4, 797 of the 6,276, cases were reported in Cebu City that is considered the epicenter of the outbreak in the region.

Cebu province logged 635 cases, Negros Oriental – 28, and Bohol – 23 while the highly urbanized cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu in Cebu recorded 532 and 261 cases respectively.

Siquijor province, on the other hand, has remained COVID-free.

In all, DOH – 7 also recorded 136 COVID-19-related deaths and 1, 668 recoveries as of June 20.

Central Visayas recorded the most number of infections outside Luzon.

Read: 443 of 943 new COVID-19 cases in PH from C. Visayas

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF – MEID) has already intervened to evaluate and help Cebu City in its COVID-19 response.

A team of epidemiologists from the DOH central office is also expected in Cebu City this week to investigate the rising number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, and the demand for critical care in hospitals.

With cases of the infection still high in the region, especially in Cebu City, the agency is asking the public to continue to observe health protocols.

“Sa New Normal, kinahanglan i-anad ang kaugalingon. Sa sugod, puwedeng mabag-ohan ta ug kinahanglan memoryahan ang mga dapat buhaton, apan inig ka dugayan motatak na kini sa atoa. Kini ang bag-ong kinabuhi nato,” said DOH -7.

(We have to get used to the new normal. In the beginning, there may be several adjustments and we need to memorize what needs to be done but we will soon get used to these. This is how we should live now under the new normal.) / dcb