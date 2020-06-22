Policeman dies in motorcycle accident in Talamban

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A policeman, who was on his way to man a checkpoint in Barangay Pit-os, Cebu City, died on his way there when his motorcycle figured in a road accident.

Police Staff Sergeant Alex Cubelo, 33, of the Talamban Police Station suffered head injuries when he was thrown off his motorcycle and landed on the cemented road at past 8:30 a.m. on June 22, said Police Major Jonathan Taneo, Talamban Police Station chief.

Taneo said that Cubelo, who was also assigned to the Talamban Police Station, was heading to a quarantine control point in Barangay Pit-os, Cebu City on his motorcycle when the accident happened.

Initial investigation showed that Cubelo, who was negotiating a muddy portion of the road along Sitio Tigbao, Barangay Talamban, Cebu City, lost control of his motorcycle when it suddenly slid throwing him off it.

Cubelo, who was wearing a helmet when the accident happened, landed hard on the cemented part of the road.

He was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but he died 30 minutes after he arrived at the hospital.

Taneo said that Cubelo might have hit his head hard on the cemented road during the accident.

Although Cubelo was wearing a helmet, Taneo said, that it was the kind of helmet which did not really cover the head,

Taneo reminded the public to always wear the proper and prescribed helmet when driving a motorcycle because it could save your life by lessening the damage on your head when an accident would happen./dbs