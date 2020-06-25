New QR passes for Cebu City to be distributed starting tomorrow

CEBU CITY, Philippines — New passes with corresponding QR codes will be distributed to the households in Cebu City starting on Friday, June 26, 2020.

According to Lawyer Rey Gealon, Cebu City spokesperson, said that the barangay chiefs have agreed to this new passes proposed by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) to further limit the movement of the residents.

The new passes will contain a QR code that is unique for one household and can only be used by a single member at a time.

“Stay at home while nagpaabot ta sa mga officials sa atong tagsa-tagsang barangay para sa pagdistribute niining QR pass,” said Gealon.

(You stay at home while you wait for our officials of our barangays to distribute this QR pass.)

In the next days, the barangays will be submitting the number of households in their barangays to determine the number of QR codes to be released.

Only one QR pass can be held by a single household and this will be monitored by the law enforcement especially at the checkpoints in each barangays.

The household member with the QR pass will be allowed to buy the needs of the family, transact in banks, and buy other family needs.

It is not yet clear if only one person in the household can use the QR pass, or anyone in the household can use it as long as they use the pass one at a time.

For the meantime, Gealon has encouraged the residents to stay within their barangays, and even in their sitios, and avoid going out while these new passes have not been distributed yet./dbs