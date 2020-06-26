In Minglanilla, 93 individuals caught for violating GCQ guidelines

CEBU CITY, Philippines –It has been three months since the implementation of strict quarantine measures in Cebu due to the coronavirus disease, but some individuals still choose to ignore some of the health guidelines that were made to minimize the chance of spreading the deadly virus.

In Minglanilla town, southern Cebu, police said they apprehended a total of 93 individuals–all made to pay fines–during the strict implementation of the general community quarantine (GCQ) guidelines on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

According to Police Master Sergeant Christopher Cesa of the Minglanilla Police Station, most of the individuals apprehended violated the social distancing rule like non-wearing of face masks when going outside one’s residence, and the no backride policy.

Cesa said that all the 93 individuals were brought to the police station for their names to be listed and were made to undergo a seminar about the GCQ guidelines before they were allowed to pay the fines and go home.

The chief of the Minglanilla Police Station, Police Major William Homoc, was the one who facilitated the seminar and reminded the individuals about the importance of following the protocols, especially that the numbers of cases in Cebu continue to rise.

All the 93 individuals were first time violators and were fined for P300 as what was required in the municipal ordinance about the GCQ protocols violation.

Cesa said that individuals caught violating the GCQ guidelines for the second time will be fined P500. /bmjo