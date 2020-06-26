PDEA-7 drug bust nets 2 men, yields P523K shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Five hours after the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) arrested a high-value target (HVT) in a buy-bust in Carcar City, another two were arrested in Sitio Manggahan, Barangay Pakigne, Minglanilla around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020.

The two men identified as Ruel Baynas, 32 and Rosebelt Lañojan, 41, of Sitio Manggahan were caught with at least 77 grams of suspected shabu worth P523,600 during the operation.

According to PDEA-7 Director Levi Ortiz, the operation in Minglanilla was a separate operation from Carcar City after receiving reports of the activities of the Baynas and Lañojan’s group which the team monitored for about a week.

However, the subject of the operation identified as a certain Nińo and another cohort a certain Elmer Respecio, were able to escape.

Lañojan was also wounded during the operation after taking one of the PDEA-7 agents shot his right arm for attempting to shoot an agent using a revolver. This is where Niño and Respecio escaped.

Initial reports show that the Niño was said to be the leader of the group, whom the PDEA-7 described as a group who could dispose at least 50 to 100 grams of suspected shabu in a week.

Cases for violation of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act are being prepared against Baynas and Lañojan. Another case for violating RA 10591 or the law on firearm and ammunition will also be filed against Lañojan.

The two are currently detained at the PDEA-7 detention facility in Sudlon, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City./dbs