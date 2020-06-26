Talisay City records 6 new COVID cases on June 26

CEBU CITY, PHILIPPINES — Talisay City recorded 6 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on June 26, 2020.

According to the Talisay City Public Information Office (PIO), five of the cases are uniformed men of the city.

All of them are quarantined in a facility.

The last case is a 41-year-old woman from Barangay Lawaan 1.

She is a bank employee, who was swabbed last June 18, 2020 due to exposure to a positive client. She will be transferred to a quarantine facility.

The city now has a total of 221 cases, but only 97 are active.

With the addition of 14 new recoveries on June 26, 2020, the city now has a total of 89 recoveries for a recovery rate of 40.3 percent.

No deaths of COVID-19 were recorded in the city today./dbs