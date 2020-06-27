Chan to Lapu firms: Provide transport to workers from Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan was back at work last Thursday and one of his priorities was settling the confusion with the border controls.

Since Cebu City is still under the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) and Lapu-Lapu still under general community quarantine (GCQ), Chan wants to be sure that all Cebu City residents working in Lapu-Lapu will be well transported amid the different quarantine status of the city.

“To those barangays nga dili high risk and they have workers here in Lapu-Lapu we require the establishments, we require them to provide a shuttle bus (for their workers),” said Mayor Chan.

This is to ferry the workers from Cebu City to Lapu-Lapu City since there is no public transportation in Cebu City unlike in Lapu-Lapu City.

And with regard to those Cebu City residents working in Lapu-Lapu but they are residing in the 12 high-risk barangays, Mayor Chan and the city have advised the companies to let these workers to stop reporting to work temporarily.

“Pag discuss nato sa atong workers from Cebu City nga motrabaho sa Lapu-Lapu, there are some workers nga nagpuyo sa high risk nga barangays. So atong gi advisan ang company nga not to report lang sa katong mga workers living in the high risk barangays,” he said.

(When we discussed about the workers from Cebu City who work in Lapu-Lapu City and there are some of these workers living in high-risk barangays. So we advised the companies to not allow their workers from high-risk barangays to report to work.)

Aside from the working group from Cebu City to Lapu-Lapu, they have also encountered some confusion with the market passes that they have issued months ago, which somehow contradicts with the new border control protocols of Cebu City.

Chan said that they also solved a bit of confusion with the essential goods from Cebu City to Lapu-Lapu.

“Di-a tay na encounter, since atoang mga essential goods, vegetable and fish most of them naa sa Cebu, so wala kasulod atong mga market pass nga gi issue. Supposed to be ang arrangement ato kay atong market pass i honor lang sa Cebu City. So mao to akong gitawagan si General Ferro, and I think nacorrect naman sad siguro,” he added.

(We encountered a problem since our essential goods, vegetable and fish, most of them are in Cebu so they failed to enter the city because of the market pass that we issued. It (the pass) was supposed to be honored as with our arrangement with Cebu City government. So I called General Ferro and I think this has been corrected already.)

Chan also said that it was really a concern for them since these essential products were to feed the people in the city. /dbs