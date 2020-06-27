COVID-19 deaths in Cebu City now at 150

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City on Saturday, June 27, recorded another day of double-digits in the number of deaths related to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The City Health Department (CHD) announced on Facebook that they have logged 14 new COVID-19 deaths, 130 new cases and 70 more recoveries on Saturday.

These developments bring the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and recoveries in the city to 4,831, and 2,439 respectively.

The city’s case fatality rate has also risen to 3.1 percent as the total COVID-19 deaths reached 150. Since June 24, the CHD reported double-digits in the number of additional COVID-19 mortalities.

All coronavirus mortalities reported on Saturday, according to CHD, happened to be patients with co-morbidities, and have since passed away.

The new COVID-19 deaths are from Barangays Luz, Buhisan, Bulacao, Day-as, Duljo-Fatima, Guadalupe, Inayawan, Kasambagan, Lorega, Pahina Central, Sambag 2, and Sawang Calero.

Two more deaths came from Barangay Labangon.

On the other hand, the 19 of the new 130 COVID-19 cases reported are in Barangay Lahug.

The others are from the villages of Adlaon (1), Alumnos (1), Apas (1), Basak San Nicolas (5), Luz (2), Buhisan (3), Calamba (3), Kamputhaw (7), Capitol-Site (7), Cogon Pardo (1), Cogon Ramos (3), Duljo Fatima (3), Guadalupe (8), Hipodromo (6), Inayawan (1), Kalunasan (4), Kasambagan (1), Kinasangan (1), Labangon (6), Lorega (2), Mabolo (8), Mambaling (5), Pardo (3), Pahina Central (1), Pit-os (1), Punta Princesa (6), Quiot (1), Sambag 1 (4), Sambag 2 (3), San Antonio (1), Sta. Cruz (1), Talamban (1), Tejero (2), Tisa (6), Sto. Niño (1), and Carreta (1).

The additional recoveries, meanwhile, are from Barangays Basak San Nicolas (4), Luz (1), Bulacao (2), Calamba (3), Capitol-Site (1), Kamputhaw (2), Carreta (1), Cogon-Pardo (10), Duljo-Fatima (1), Guadalupe (1), Inayawan (3), Kinasang-an (1), Lahug (1), Mabolo (2), Pahina Central (1), Quiot (9), Sambag 1 (2), Sambag 2 (16), San Nicolas Proper (1), Sawang Calero (1), Suba (1), Talamban (1), Tinago (4), and Tisa (1)./ dbs