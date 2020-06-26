Cebu City records 95 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths for June 26
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City recorded 95 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and reported 17 related deaths on June 26, 2020.
In the data released by the Cebu City Health Office (CCHD), the cases were recorded in 38 different barangays.
Read more: Cebu City’s quarantine status for July still undetermined
Most cases were recorded in Barangay San Nicolas with 7 cases followed by Barangay Capitol Site with 6 cases.
The total number of cases in the city is now at 4,702, but only 2,197 are active cases.
Here is the breakdown of the new COVID-19 cases in Cebu City for Friday, June 26, 2020:
Apas – 2
Banawa – 1
Banilad – 2
Basak Pardo – 3
Basak San Nicolas – 7
Binaliw – 1
Bo. Luz – 4
Busay – 3
Calamba – 1
Kamputhaw – 4
Capitol – 6
Cogon Ramos – 1
Day-as – 2
Guadalupe – 5
Hipodromo – 1
Inayawan – 1
Kalunasan – 2
Kamagayan – 1
Kasambagan – 1
Labangon – 4
Lahug – 2
Lorega – 1
Mabolo – 1
Pahina – 1
Pahina Central – 2
Pardo – 3
Parian – 3
Pit-os – 3
Punta – 5
Quiot – 2
Sambag I – 3
Sambag II – 2
Sto. Niño – 2
Suba – 1
T. Padilla – 2
Talamban – 5
Tisa – 4
Tejero – 1
The city also reported 17 COVID-19 related deaths for Friday, raising the total number of deaths to 136 for a mortality rate of 2.8 percent. The deaths were recorded from May 20, 2020 to June 19, 2020.
The city has been recording more than 10 deaths for five days in a row. The deaths are reported late as the data is often released only when the death certificate has also been released.
Read more: 12 Cebu City brgys tagged as COVID-19 hotspots; to be under ‘total lockdown’
Here is the breakdown of the deaths in Cebu City as reported on Friday:
Basak San Nicolas – 1
Bulacao – 1
Kamputhaw – 2
Duljo – 1
Ermita – 1
Guadalupe – 1
Kalunasan – 1
Kinasang-an – 1
Lahug – 1
Mabolo – 1
Pahina – 1
Punta – 1
San Antonio – 1
Sto. Niño – 1
Suba – 1
Tejero – 1
Aside from the deaths, the city has also recorded 48 new recoveries from Barangays Busay, Lahug, Sambag II, Talamban, and Tejero, raising the total recoveries to 2,369 for a recovery rate of 50.4 percent./dbs
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.