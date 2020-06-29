Cebu province breaches 1,000 mark in COVID cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu province has breached the 1000 mark in the number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases this Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Based on the data released by the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) for June 28, Cebu province logged 103 new cases, which brought the total number of cases to 1,054 with 203 recoveries and 68 deaths.

Of the 783 active cases of Cebu province, 396 are admitted to hospitals while 387 are either under home or facility isolation.

Region-wide, Cebu has the most number of COVID-19 cases among the four provinces in Central Visayas. The province of Bohol has a total of 35 cases, of which 25 are active, while Negros Oriental has 32 cases with 14 active cases.

Siquijor, on the other hand, remains to have zero cases of COVID-19.

Last Friday, June 26, the provincial government of Cebu or Cebu province has reinstituted its “strict” border controls from Cebu City, which is considered as the “epicenter” of the contagion in Cebu, in order to arrest the spread of the disease throughout its 44 towns and seven component cities.

Cebu province first instituted a border closure against Cebu City when it commenced with its enhanced community quarantine last March 30.

However, Cebu province eased its border restrictions with the city last June 3, when the city was placed under general community quarantine. Cebu City was reverted back to ECQ last June 16 because of the number increasing number of cases here.

As of 5 p.m. on Sunday, Cebu City already logged a total of 5,794 COVID-19 cases with 3,278 cases that are active, 2,359 recoveries, and 157 deaths.

Of the city’s active cases, 1,617 are confined to hospitals. This figure makes up 69.67 percent of the 2,321 COVID-19 patients admitted in hospitals in the entire region./dbs