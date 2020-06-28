Mandaue logs 35 new COVID cases on June 28

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City is ending Sunday night, June 28,2020 with 35 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

This brings the city’s tally of COVID-19 cases to 761, with 230 recoveries and 17 deaths.

This was according to the official Facebook page of the Mandaue City Public Information Office.

Read: Mandaue City’s June 28 COVID-19 updates

The 35 new cases on Sunday (June 28) followed Saturday’s (June 27) 25 new cases which included a three-year-old boy as among the COVID-19 patients.

Read: 3-year-old boy among 25 new COVID cases in Mandaue City

According to the data of the Mandaue City PIO, 11 of the 35 new COVID-19 patients are in their 50s, 7 are from their 60s and 70s, while 6 patients are in their 40s and the rest are in their 30s below with the youngest victim being an 11-year-old boy.

Barangays Subangdaku and Pagsabungan have four cases each; Barangay Banilad has three cases; Barangays Opao, Cabancalan, Labogon, Canduman, Jagobiao, and Tabok have two each; while Barangays Basak, Guizo, Umapad, Maguikay, and the Mandaue Reclamation Area have one case each. Two new cases still don’t have addresses in the city.

As of this writing the city’s disaster risk reduction team has already prepared to decontaminate the affected areas and is conducting contact tracing there. |dbs