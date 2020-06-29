Medellin RHU operates under tents as a measure against COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Personnel of the Rural Health Unit of Medellin town in northern Cebu are conducting their consultations and the triage of their clients under tents installed outside the RHU building as a precaution against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In photos that were shared online by the municipality’s Facebook page on Monday, June 29, 2020, tents can be seen installed in front of the town’s RHU to serve as the consultation, triage, and waiting areas for the visiting patients.

“This is being undertaken as precautionary measures as we are not certain of our patients’ travel history,” the local government unit’s FB post quoted Municipal Health Officer Dr. Oliver Gimenez.

On June 27, Medellin recorded its second COVID-19 case, a resident of the town’s Barangay Poblacion.

According to an earlier update from the LGU, the patient earlier sought consultation at the RHU on June 22 after experiencing a sore throat, loss of appetite, and cough. / dcb