SAF arrival a big boost for PRO-7 in battle against COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The arrival and deployment of the Special Action Force (SAF) troops in Cebu City proved to be a boost for the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) who are helping in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the city.

In a press briefing on Monday morning, June 29, 2020, Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of the PRO-7, said the arrival of the policemen from other regions in Central Visayas, coupled with the deployment of the SAF, have helped with the strict implementation of the health protocols in Cebu City, which is under Enhanced Community Quarantine.

“The effect is that we have been reinforced. The PRO-7 also has a lot of [COVID-19 positive cases],” said Ferro, referring to the 100 cops who tested positive for the virus. So far four have succumbed to the virus.

Unfortunately, even the cops who came to help have also contracted the virus as two policemen from the augmented force from Region 6 were confirmed to have tested positive for the virus.

Ferro assured that both are already isolated together with the close contacts of the two. He added that both officers were asymptomatic and are in good health condition.

Despite the number of positive cases among policemen, there also were recoveries reported by Ferro.

Ferro announced that on Monday morning, there were 52 policemen who were sent home from isolation after recovering from the virus.

“We are recovering but we have to be very cautious and very careful on our duty,” said Ferro.

He said that the group will be given one week off to spend some time with their respective families before they will be told to report back to duty. /bmjo