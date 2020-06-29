Five gov’t offices in Boljoon temporarily closed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The offices of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the Local Civil Registrar, the Municipal Social Welfare, the Municipal Planning and Development, and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) in Boljoon are temporarily closed starting Monday, June 29, 2020, after a national-line agency employee detailed in the town tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In an announcement posted on the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) this afternoon, Boljoon Mayor Merlou Derama said the employees of the those offices had been recommended to be under home quarantine.

Derama said personnel from the local government unit had continued the disinfection measures in the offices as a precaution against COVID-19.

While the five offices would be closed indefinitely, Derama said other offices in the municipality would continue to be operational in order not to hamper the delivery of public services.

“Ang lokal nga kagamhanan nagpadayon sa pag-disinfect sa mga opisina ug makanunayon nga pag-matngon ug pag-amping sa atong mga trabahante para mapalayo sa COVID-19 samtang nagpadayon sila sa ilang pagpanirbisyo,” Derama said.

(The local government continues to disinfect the offices and takes care of its employees to prevent them from contracting COVID-19 while they continue to deliver public services.)

“Sanglit atong gisiguro ang kaluwasan sa mga Boljoanon ug ang publiko, ato usab gipasalig nga dili masakripisyo ang atong pagpangalagad kaninyo. Padayon gihapong abli ang ubang opisina sa LGU,” he added.

(While we protect the health of Boljoanons and the public, we assure that the delivery of services will not be sacrificed. Other offices will continue to be open.)

On Sunday, June 27, the Boljoon Municipal Health Office announced that it has recorded its fourth COVID-19 patient.

The patient, BP-04, is a resident in Barangay Poblacion who is an employee of a national agency and is assigned in the LGU.

The Provincial Health Office (PHO) reported to us our new COVID-19 positive case in the municipality, today, June 27, 2020.

The patient reported for work from June 5 until June 18 with his officemates considered as his close contacts, the MHO said.

The patient also had a recent travel history to Carcar City.

On June 19 to 22, the patient experienced fever, cough, and colds. He was swabbed for COVID-19 testing on June 24, which turned out positive on June 28./dbs