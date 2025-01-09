Sinulog 2025: Police to deploy ‘bust buses’ to hold troublemakers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will be deploying “bust buses” across Cebu City during the upcoming Sinulog Festival 2025.

According to CCPO Deputy Director for Operations Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, the bus will serve as a “temporary detention facility” for individuals who will be causing trouble on the streets during the festivities.

“We will be deploying bust bus all throughout the city, especially during the Mardi Gras and during the solemn procession. Mahimo siya nga detention facility because we know that movement in our streets around that time is very much constricted and restricted. That’s why we have distributed these buses para naa silay temporaryo nga kabutangan,” said Macatangay.

Macatangay also disclosed that the city director has made a standing order to the deployed police officers to strictly implement the existing city ordinances, including the regulation on alcohol consumption.

“Basta naay moreklamo, we will ensure that we will act on the complaint and the proper action is to be done ana nga mga violators,” she said.

Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia formalized earlier the liquor ban during the Sinulog festival.

Any sale, distribution, and consumption of any intoxicating beverages is prohibited along the processional route between 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on January 18 (for the Solemn Foot Procession).

This will also be applied within a 300-meter radius on both sides of the Sinulog parade route between 12:01 a.m. and 10 p.m. on January 19.

Individuals who will be caught violating these provisions in the EO No. 1 Series of 2025 during the festival will be held liable.

On Wednesday, January 8, a total of 3,031 security forces were officially deployed for the 460th Fiesta Señor and Sinulog Festival coverage.

The personnel were comprised of members of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Philippine Coastguard, Philippine Army, and many more agencies.

However, this number will likely rise to up to 6,000 during the day of the Sinulog festival, according to Macatangay.

She disclosed that as of this writing, they have not monitored any potential threats that could disrupt the upcoming celebration wherein thousands of individuals, both locals and tourists, are expected to join.

Nevertheless, the PNP is still considering beefing up their intelligence monitoring to prevent any opportunistic individuals from taking advantage of pilgrims during their visit to Cebu.

Macatangay stressed that it is important that the public is aware of the emergency hotlines of local responders, like the PNP and the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRMO), for their own safety.

To ensure that both locals and tourists get to enjoy these events without any problems, Macatangay advised the public to avoid bringing items that could cause harm to others at places of convergence and to observe patience.

“Sa pag-anhi nato as pilgrim, kahibaw ta kung unsa na nga mga inconveniences ang atoang maabtan ug ma-experience….So ato lang gyung tas-an ang atong pasensya. And for those nga moattend ug motan aw sa mga cultural activities going towards the Sinulog, we’re here to enjoy. And in enjoying these events, we must make sure that we are not also harming other people who are likewise coming here to enjoy,” she said. /clorenciana

