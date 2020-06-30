PRO-7 chief pleads for cooperation of the community in fight against COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “It is the cooperation of the community that we ask.”

This was the appeal of Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), to the residents of Cebu City in their fight against the deadly coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Ferro made this appeal after residents from two barangays here were caught violating enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) guidelines by celebrating on the streets through gatherings and drinking sessions.

Police are already investigating the incident in A. Lopez Street in Barangay Calamba, where residents, through photos and videos that went viral online, were seen gathered outside their residences to celebrate the feast of Our Mother of Perpetual Help last June 28, 2020.

Before this incident, there was also a street dancing event that took place in Baranagy Basak San Nicolas last June 27, which was also a celebration for their fiesta.

Ferro expressed his disappointment about the two incidents, saying that the PRO-7 personnel have been working hard to help control the spread of COVID-19. That’s on top of their regular tasks as law enforcers.

“Remember our policemen have been infected as well. We cannot succeed if the community is always violating,” said Ferro.

Ferro admitted that areas where residents continue to violate protocols may not have been reached by the police since there are also other areas that need attention.

This is the reason why he appeals to the public to support them by cooperating and following the ECQ guidelines at all times.

Ferro said that all the efforts of the police will be futile unless the people themselves would cooperate. /bmjo