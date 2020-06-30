Police prepare charges against those identified in ‘fiesta celebration’ in Cebu City barangay

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Police are preparing charges against those identified in an alleged fiesta celebration held along A. Lopez Street in Barangay Calamba here on June 28, 2020.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), told reporters that the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is already preparing charges against those who have been identified gathering and drinking during the said fiesta celebration in honor of Our Mother of Perpetual Help.

“We’ll be finishing the investigation for the whole day, and we have identified those who were involved in the drinking session… we already have witnesses who has given their statements,” said Ferro.

Police found out about the activity after photos and videos circulated online, showing residents along A. Lopez Street going out their residences and having a drinking session.

Cebu City is under enhanced community quarantine due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis, which means mass gathering for any reason is strictly prohibited.

It could be remembered that on Saturday night, June 27, a fiesta celebration was also held in Barangay Basak San Nicolas, which gathered some crowd after some dancers performed on the streets.

The police recently filed the charges against Barangay Captain Norman Navarro and 12 other dancers and the organizer.

Read: Cebu City Legal summons Basak San Nicolas officials

Ferro reminded the public that the public should cooperate with the health guidelines to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

“If the people here won’t cooperate, the ECQ will be extended and extended,” said Ferro.

Cebu City recorded a whopping 353 new cases of the COVID-19 in a report released on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. This is the highest number of cases recorded in a single day.

Cebu City now has 5,494, total confirmed cases of COVID-19, 2,602 of which are active. It also logged 2,723 recoveries and 169 deaths. /bmjo