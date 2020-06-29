Complaint against Basak San Nicolas captain, 12 others submitted to fiscal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The case against Barangay San Nicolas Captain Norman Navarro and 12 others over a fiesta celebration and street dancing has been submitted to the fiscal this afternoon, June 29, 2020.

Police Colonel Cydric Earl Tamayo, officer-in-charge of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that the complaint had been completed and had been sent this afternoon through an electronic filing.

Tamayo said they would have to wait for the response of the fiscal to confirm that the complaint had officially been filed.

“Na subscribe na, na took under oath na. Legal document na. Until nga dili mag ingon ang court nga na receive na nila, diha lang mi maka ingon nga na file,” said Tamayo.

(It had been subscribed, it had already been taken under oath. It is already a legal document. Until the court will say that it has received it only then can we say that it has been filed.)

A case for violation of section 9 paragraph e, of the Republic Act 11332 which prohibits non-cooperation of the person or entities identified as having the notifiable disease, or affected by the health event of public concern of the act known as Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act.

Tamayo will also be facing administrative charges for failing to properly implement the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in relation to the incident last Saturday, June 27, where several people were found dancing on the street of the barangay for the fiesta of their patron saint, which violated one of the ECQ guidelines on mass gathering.

“Unintentional sa iyang part, pero syempre bawal man. It is for the court to determine kung naa gyud siyay liability,” said Tamayo.

(It was unintentional on his part, but it is prohibited. It is for the court to determine if he has a liability.)

In an earlier press briefing, Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), announced that the incident with Navarro should serve as a lesson among the barangay officials to properly do their jobs especially with the police helping them as well./dbs