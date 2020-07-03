IATF relaxes restriction on religious activities in GCQ areas

MANILA, Philippines — Religious activities in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) will be allowed starting July 10, although venues will only be allowed to accommodate 10 percent of its capacity, Malacañang said Friday.

Religious gatherings in GCQ areas were previously limited to 10 persons.

In a televised briefing, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the move was approved by the Inter-agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

“Para naman po sa mga gusto nang magsimba, pinayagan din po ang religious gatherings pero hanggang 10 percent lang po at ito po ay epektibo sa July 10, 2020 sa areas na GCQ,” Roque said.

(For those who want to worship or go to church, religious gatherings have been allowed but only at 10 percent capacity effective July 10, 2020 in areas under GCQ.)

In areas under modified GCQ, churches and other venues are allowed to accommodate up to 50 percent of its total capacity, Roque added.

Areas under GCQ until July 15 are the following:

LUZON

Metro Manila

Benguet province, except Baguio City

Cavite province

Rizal province

VISAYAS

Leyte, except Tacloban

Southern Leyte

Ormoc in Leyte

Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, Talisay, Minglanilla, and Consolacion in Cebu province