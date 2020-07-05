Police chief urges Negrenses to continue following health protocols

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The residents of Negros Oriental should not be complacent despite the province’s modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) status.

Police Colonel Arnel Banzon, director of Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (NOPPO), said that the security measures in Negros Oriental would remain to be strict especially with the protocols under MGCQ.

“Mo observe lang gihapon og social distancing, although naka MGCQ na ang Negros and open na ang uban nga establishments, mag matngon lang gihapon kay wa ta kahibalo simbako mo relax unya naa napud mahitabo mo positive,” said Banzon.

(We will continue to observe social distancing. Although Negors is under MGCQ and some of the establishments are already open, we should continue to be careful because, God forbid, if we will relax our guard, then there will be another positive case.)

Last June 30, Negros Oriental was among those announced by President Rodrigo Duterte to downgrade to MGCQ.

Banzon said that there would still be control points around the city and patrolling police personnel to make sure that the public would be observing social distancing and wearing of face mask — rules that were still in place.

He said that strict patrols on the coastal areas of Negros like Bais City, Sibulan, Dauin, were being closely monitored as illegal entry might be possible through these places.

Banzon also reminded the public that the police had not received the order to allow motorcycle backriders yet, which would mean that those who would be caught with backriders would be considered as violators of social distancing./dbs