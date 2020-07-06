Kidnap suspect killed in encounter with cops in Minglanilla

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An alleged kidnapper was killed in an encounter with personnel from the Minglanilla Police Station and the Anti-Kidnapping Group in Central Visayas (AKG-7) in Sitio Bantayan, Baranagy Tungkop, in Minglanilla Cebu late Sunday night, July 5, 2020.

Police Staff Sergeant Ernest Laspuñas of the Minglanilla Police told CDN Digital in a phone interview that the suspect was identified as Jovani Bogo, a resident of the area.

Laspuñas said that the members of Minglanilla Police and AKG-7 were conducting surveillance operation on Bogo after receiving information that he was a suspect in the kidnapping of John Welkie Ibones last June 2, 2020 in Barangay Banilad here.

Based on initial reports, Bogo fired at the policemen once they were near the house of the kidnap suspect. The cops fired back and managed to hit the suspect, which led to his death.

Laspuñas said that investigation in ongoing about the incident. /bmjo