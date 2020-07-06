Free buses for frontliners from VP Leni now running in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There are more free buses now running in Cebu City streets for the health workers and front-liners in Cebu City.

This developed after the Office of the Vice President (OPV) deployed the additional buses to ply Cebu City routes.

Vice President Leni Robredo announced on her Facebook page that the buses had begun running in three routes spanning the northern and southern borders of the city.

“Our buses have served their first trip along our initial three routes early this morning. Our free shuttle service is part of #BayanihanSugbuanon, our office’s COVID-19 Response Operations in Cebu.”

“Our schedules and routes may be subject to adjustments, based on the needs that will be seen during our pilot run,” said the Vice President. In the three routes identified there will be two trips each, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. The first route will start from St. Paul College in Barangay Bulacao, will take the N. Bacalso Highway, turn to Tagunol Street, and pass through the St. Anthony Mother and Child Hospital before proceeding to the Cebu City Medical Center, and will end at the Fuente Osmeña Circle. The second route start from Osmeña Circle, will traverse the North Reclamation Area through Barangay Carreta, and end in Mandaue City’s UC Medical Center. The last route will still start at the Osmeña Circle, but will take the route of Banilad to Talamban, and end at the Cebu North General Hospital in Barangay San Jose. The OVP said the free shuttles will remain in Cebu until the end of the Community Quarantines or until public transport has returned to normal. The buses will prioritize health workers and other front-liners, but ordinary residents may also ride if there is still an available seat. /dbs