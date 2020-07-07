Police, PDEA-7 nab two in buy-bust operations in NegOr, Siquijor

CEBU CITY, Philippines (Updated, 11:18 p.m.) — Buy-bust operations conducted by the the police with the help of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) in Negros Oriental and in Siquijor on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, resulted to the arrest of two individuals.

The suspect arrested in the Siquijor bust was identified as Nathaniel Bucol, alias Tata, 42, a resident of Upper Maite in San Juan.

Bucol was arrested in Barangay Poblacion also in San Juan at around 8:30 a.m., Tuesday. He was found in possession of four grams of suspected shabu worth P27,200.

Meanwhile, at around 3:43 p.m. in Barangay Maslog, Sibulan, Negros Oriental, the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO)-led operation resulted to the arrest of suspect Dominique John P. Colina, 30, a resident of the area.

He was found with a 12 grams of suspected illegal drugs which was worth around P81,600. /bmjo