Cebu City hits 7K-mark in COVID-19 cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With 146 additional cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, Cebu City’s case tally has gone past the 7,000-mark based on the Department of Health in Central Visayas’ (DOH-7) surveillance data.

The city, which is now considered as the “epicenter” of COVID-19 transmission, has 7,015 total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Cebu City has 3,852 active cases and 2,910 recoveries.

Cebu City’s COVID-19 death toll is now at 253, of which three are new deaths.

The Cebu City Health Department (CCHD) announced on Monday, July 6, that it will cease to release its daily surveillance data. This is after months of gaps between the data of the local health office and the regional office.

Read: Cebu City Health ceases release of COVID-19 info

Read: Cebu City’s COVID-19 updates will now be coursed through DOH-7 — Labella

The last data released by the CCHD, which was as of July 5, showed that the city has 6,141 cases while DOH-7’s data for the same day was already at 6,761.

For the entire region, DOH-7 reported 350 new cases including the 146 from Cebu City, 34 from Mandaue City, 94 from Lapu-Lapu City, and 76 from Cebu province.

The new cases bring Central Visayas total COVID-19 case tally to 10,854, nearing the 11,000-mark. /bmjo