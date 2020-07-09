Boljoon now has zero active cases of COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Municipality of Boljoon has eliminated its cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) as it reports this Thursday, July 9, 2020, the recovery of its last active case.

Boljoon Patient (BP) – 04, yielded a negative result for COVID-19 during the repeat test that was conducted on him last July 6, Dr. Marie Blanche Amper-Vazquez, Municipal Health officer, said in an official statement.

BP-04 is from Sitio Talisay, Barangay Poblacion. He works in a national government agency and is assigned to the local government unit of Boljoon. His positive test result came out last June 27, 2020.

“Swab test taken last July 6, 2020, and yielded a “NEGATIVE” (RT- PCR Test) result on July 8, 2020. He will be discharged at the quarantine facility today,” Vazquez said.

BP-04 was the last active COVID-19 case of the town. Boljoon had four confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which three had recovered while one had passed away.

Despite having zero active COVID-19 cases at present, Vazquez called on the public to remain vigilant and follow the health protocols to prevent the resurgence of the virus.

“Apan dili kita mo-kompyansa, magbinantayon gihapon kita, mag-amping ug maampoon. Sa gihapon, ayaw kalimti ang atong public health protocols. Practice social distancing. Always wear [a] face mask. Wash hands frequently,” Vazquez said.

(But we should not be complacent. We should still be vigilant. We should be more careful and prayerful. And still, don’t forget our public health protocols. Practice social distancing. Always wear face mask. Wash hands frequently.)

“Daghang Salamat sa inyong padayon nga kooperasyon, Boljoanon!” she added.

(Thank you for your continued cooperation, Boljoanons!)/dbs