Militant groups: Denial of ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal a blow to press freedom

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Militant groups in Cebu have condemned the outcome of the voting by members of the House Committee on Legislative Franchises on Friday to deny the franchise renewal of ABS-CBN.

Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) in Central Visayas and Anakbayan – Cebu, in separate statements, said the House of Representative’s rejection of network’s franchise to operate for another 25 years is a blow to press freedom.

Both groups also said that the timing of ABS-CBN’s shutdown is dangerous with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic still ongoing and with the company’s over 11,000 employees now at risk of losing their jobs.

“ABS-CBN is one of the primary sources of news, especially for the Filipinos who live in the most far-flung areas of the country, hence the most accessible. The shutting down of a broadcast giant, a major source of news for the Filipino people is most dangerous in the midst of a health crisis that keeps getting worse and worse,” said Jaime Paglinawan, Bayan chairperson.

“By rejecting the franchise renewal of ABS-CBN, the Duterte administration has deprived 11,000 Filipino workers of their income at a time where 7 million Filipinos have already lost theirs,” said Cyrus Adrian Rom, spokesperson of Anakbayan – Cebu.

Anakbayan – Cebu said that this development is ‘no different’ from the time when former President Ferdinand Marcos also closed down the operations of the broadcasting giant.

“It cannot be stressed enough that the rejection of the franchise renewal of the House of Representative is anti-labor, a breach of press freedom, and a step further towards Duterte’s dictatorial dreams. Nevertheless, history tells us that the last dictator to successfully do so was ousted by the broad masses. Duterte and his cohorts may have taken down ABS-CBN, but the Filipino people will not easily give up,” the group said.

Last Friday, July 10, the House’s committee on legislative franchise, voting 70-11, rejected ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal. / dcb