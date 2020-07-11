Cebu City solons lament House panel decision to deny ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two lawmakers from Cebu City lamented the decision of a House panel to deny media giant ABS – CBN their franchise renewal last Friday, July 10.

Representatives Raul Del Mar and Rodrigo ‘Bebot’ Abellanosa of the first and second districts in Cebu City have expressed their concerns on the fate of over 11,000 network employees who risk losing their jobs while the country is suffering from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

“I grieve the action by the House Committee on franchises, which killed the hope of ABS-CBN Corporation to reopen. Just not a good time, with the pandemic and all to shutdown a broadcast network, the major source of news and entertainment to many Filipinos here and abroad,” said Del Mar.

“In this time of the pandemic when businesses are closing down, people are losing jobs and getting hungry, the economy is on the verge of collapse, the decision shutting down the ABS-CBN is very inhumane, absolutely out of sense and timing,” Abellanosa said.

Both Del Mar and Abellanosa said they were dismayed that they were unable to take part in casting their votes since they are not part of the House’s Committee on Legislative Franchises that is tasked to review applications and approve the issuance of congressional franchises.

“If I were a voting member, I would have been the 12th apostle,” said Abellanosa, referring to the 11 committee members who fought to grant ABS-CBN’s application for franchise renewal that will allow them to operate for another 25 years.

Del Mar also expressed his disappointment that the speech which he earlier delivered and debate that he helped start at the House in support of ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal ended up being moot and academic.

“The debate and vote, which I helped push for, could’ve been more fully given and appreciated had it reached the plenary session. A giant tree has fallen. We all heard its fall. We have still to see though how it would affect our lives and the land where it once stood,” he said.

At least 70 lawmakers voted to junk the franchise renewal of the country’s largest broadcasting network, a development that also caught international attention. At least two lawmakers representing Cebu voted for the denial of ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal. / dcb