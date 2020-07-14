Liloan suspends number coding starting July 15

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The number coding scheme in the Municipality of Liloan will already be suspended starting this Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

The local government unit (LGU) made the announcement on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

“By order of Mayor Christina Frasco, Liloan Number Coding is SUSPENDED effective Wednesday, July 15, 2020, until further notice,” the LGU said in an announcement on its Facebook page.

The number coding scheme, which was implemented last April 22 under Frasco’s Executive Order no. 2020-09, restricted the use of vehicles with license plates ending in odd numbers to Mondays, Fridays, and Sunday mornings, while plates ending in even numbers were allowed on Tuesdays, Saturdays, and Sunday afternoons.

The municipality, also on Wednesday, will start to implement its new market schedule for its 14 barangays.

Mayor Christina Frasco said with the new schedules, access to private and public markets, including the mall in the town, will be regulated and delineated based on proximity, population, and rate of coronavirus disease infection.

Liloan, as of July 13, has a total of 83 confirmed cases with 33 recoveries and 10 deaths. /bmjo