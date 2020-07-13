Liloan implements new market schedules in response to rising cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Municipality of Liloan will be implementing a schedule for its constituents’ access to public and private markets starting Wednesday, July 15, 2020. This is the town government’s response to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the town.

Mayor Christina Frasco said the assignment of markets and market days for its 14 barangays had been based on proximity, population, and rate of infection in the areas in view of the rising cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the town.

“Based on the trends we are seeing in the increased cases in Yati and Tayud, and considering the high public convergence in other public areas such as Bajac Market and Gaisano Mall, we are setting in place a schedule for barangays and other LGUs access to these places,” Frasco said in a post.

Frasco, in her Executive Order No. 2020-12 which she signed on Monday, July 13, identified which markets and supermarkets that the residents could visit on specific days.

Except for Capulay Public Market in Barangay Tayud, which remains closed until further notice, the market schedules will already take effect on Wednesday, July 15.

READ: Liloan market disinfected but to remain closed until further notice

As for the Capulay Market, the schedules reflected in the executive order will take effect once the closure of teh market is lifted.

As of the town’s July 12 data on its COVID-19 count, Liloan has a total of 122 COVID-19 cases, of which 79 are active. It also has 33 recoveries and 10 COVID-19 related deaths.

Along with most the parts of Cebu province, the town is currently under a modified general community quarantine (MGCQ)./dbs