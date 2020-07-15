In Liloan, 3 medical frontliners recover from COVID-19

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Three medical frontliners from Liloan town have already recovered from their infection.

Patient Nos. 30, 39, and 55 already showed negative results during their recent swab test bringing the city’s total number of recoveries to 36.

However, the northern Cebu town also logged one death and four new cases of the coronavirus disease on Tuesday, July 14.

Its 11th fatality is a 76-year-old female resident of Purok Ampalaya in Barangay Catarman. The patient, who is also hypertensive, is a relative of Patient No. 122 who died on July 12.

Meanwhile, its new cases included an official of Barangay Calero and two medical frontliners. The 66-year-old barangay councilor started to experience cough, colds, and headaches after she attended their barangay session on July 6.

Patient No. 127 started to vomit on July 10 and was admitted to the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Danao City. She was transferred to a private hospital in Mandaue City after her test results released on July 13 showed that she was COVID-positive.

Liloan town’s second new case is Patient No. 128, a 37-year old female from Purok Pagatpat, Barangay Poblacion.

Working as an office staff for a food corporation in Barangay Basak, Mandaue City, she was exposed to a COVID-positive officemate. She started to manifest symptoms of the infection on July 7 and was swabbed in a hospital in Consolacion town on July 10.

This 22-year-old female nurse from Purok Tangad in Barangay Cotcot is Liloan town’s Patient No. 129. She was made to undergo a mandatory swab test on July 9 in compliance with their hospital policy and is currently undergoing home isolation.

Another medical frontliner, Patient No. 131 was exposed to a COVID-positive patient. The 47-year-old from Purok Pamutungan, Barangay Jubay works as a rescue aide of the Liloan Rescue Unit.