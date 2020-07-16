outbrain

LIST: Quarantine classifications of provinces, cities in PH until July 31

By: Darryl John Esguerra - Inquirer.net | July 16,2020 - 07:25 AM

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday night, July 15, 2020, approved new quarantine classifications that would be in effect throughout the country from July 16 to 31 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Modified enhanced community quarantine

VISAYAS: Cebu City

General community quarantine

LUZON: Metro Manila, Laguna, Cavite, and Rizal

VISAYAS: Lapu Lapu City, Mandaue City, Ormoc City, Southern Leyte, Talisay, Minglanilla, and Consolacion in Cebu Province.

MINDANAO: Zamboanga City, Butuan City, Agusan del Norte, and Basilan

Modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) with strict local action

LUZON:  Benguet, Baguio City, Ilocos Sur, Pangasinan, Ilocos Norte, La Union, Dagupan City, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Bataan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan, Tarlac, Zambales, Angeles City, Batangas, Quezon, Lucena City, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Puerto Princesa City, Albay, Masbate, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Sorsogon, and Naga City

VISAYAS: Iloilo, Negros Occidental, Capiz, Antique, Aklan, Guimaras, Iloilo City, Bacolod City, Negros Oriental, Bohol, Cebu Province, Western Samar, Leyte, Biliran, Tacloban City

MINDANAO: Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, Zamboanga del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Bukidnon, Lanao del Norte, Cagayan de Oro City, Iligan City, Davao Oriental, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao de Oro, Davao City, Sultan Kudarat, Cotabato, South Cotabato, General Santos City, Lanao del Sur, and Maguindanao.

Low-risk MGCQ

Rest of the Philippines

