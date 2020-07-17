DSWD detects over 81,000 duplicate cash aid beneficiaries, 52,000 ineligible recipients
MANILA, Philippines — Over 81,000 individuals have received financial assistance from more than one government agency while more than 52,000 recipients were ineligible, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said Friday.
“Sa duplication natin, umabot na sa 81,484 na beneficiaries na nakatanggap ng higit sa isang ayuda. Tapos more than 52,000 naman ang napag-alamang hindi kwalipikado ngunit naktanggap ng ayuda,” DSWD Secretary Rolando Bautista said in an interview over Teleradyo.
(In terms of our duplication, it has reached 81,484 beneficiaries who received assistance from more than one government agency. More than 52,000, meanwhile, were found unqualified, but received aid anyway.)
Most cases of duplication or unqualified beneficiaries are found in Visayas, Mindanao, Central Luzon and Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon), Bautista said.
Meanwhile, Bautista said 10,862 persons received financial aid but voluntarily returned it to the government.
There are so far 3.2 million beneficiaries who have received subsidy from the second round of DSWD’s social amelioration program (SAP).
Some 17 million beneficiaries are expected to receive financial assistance for the second tranche of the program, five million of which are considered “waitlisted” or those who did not receive aid under. the first tranche of the SAP.
gsg
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.