DSWD detects over 81,000 duplicate cash aid beneficiaries, 52,000 ineligible recipients

(In terms of our duplication, it has reached 81,484 beneficiaries who received assistance from more than one government agency. More than 52,000, meanwhile, were found unqualified, but received aid anyway.)

Most cases of duplication or unqualified beneficiaries are found in Visayas, Mindanao, Central Luzon and Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon), Bautista said.

Meanwhile, Bautista said 10,862 persons received financial aid but voluntarily returned it to the government.

There are so far 3.2 million beneficiaries who have received subsidy from the second round of DSWD’s social amelioration program (SAP).

Some 17 million beneficiaries are expected to receive financial assistance for the second tranche of the program, five million of which are considered “waitlisted” or those who did not receive aid under. the first tranche of the SAP.

