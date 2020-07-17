‘Major Proactive Operation’ yields P38M worth marijuana plants

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 95,000 stalks of fully grown marijuana plants worth around P38 million were uprooted and burned by operatives of the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company (2ndPMFC) during an operation dubbed “Major Proactive Operation” in Barangay Bagakay, Toledo City, Cebu on Thursday afternoon, July 16, 2020.

In the statement released by 2ndPMFC, the said operation was done after receiving reports that a person was spotted in the area cultivating the illegal plant.

With the cooperation of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) and personnel from the Toledo City Police Station, the marijuana plantation site was located after four hours of walking on Thursday.

According to the statement, when the authorities arrived, the suspect, who was later identified as Cerelo Dehoras Ebena, was seen watering the plants but quickly escaped after noticing their arrival.

Found in the area were two improvised rifle air guns and materials for cultivation of the illegal plants.

Based on the information gathered, it was found out that the suspect is from Barangay Sudlon 1 in Cebu City.

The 2ndPMFC is currently working to locate the suspect.

Meanwhile, majority of the marijuana plants were said to be burned in the area while substantial amount were brought to the Regional Crime Laboratory Office 7 in Barangay Lahug, here. /bmjo