Cebu City reports 708 recoveries over past week

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government reported more than 700 recoveries of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) from July 13 to July 17, 2020.

Lawyer Rey Gealon, city government spokesperson, said the recoveries came from various barangays including patients who were quarantined in the Cebu City Quarantine Center (CCQC).

In Mambaling alone, 259 recoveries were recorded during that time period and 92 of them would be leaving the isolation center today, July 17, 2020.

Similarly, 52 recovered patients will be going home from the CCQC today after recovering from their mild to moderate symptoms.

Barangays Tisa and Sambag 2 recorded 90 recoveries each, Barangay Poblacion Pardo recorded 41 recoveries, and Barangay Quiot Pardo recorded 34 recoveries.

Barangay Inayawan has 10 recoveries while Barangays Luz, T.Padilla, and San Roque has 8 recoveries each. Barangay Cogon Pardo has 7 recoveries, Barangay Punta Princessa has 6 recoveries, and Barangay Parian has 3 recoveries.

At least 92 recovered individuals were not specified yet as to which barangay they belong.

“Mapasalamaton kita nga nagkadaghan atong recoveries. Atong paningkamutan nga mas daghan pa ang morecover sa atong mga COVID-19 patients. (We are thankful of our recoveries. We will work hard so that we will have more recoveries from our COVID-19 patients),” said Gealon.

Aside from the 708 recent recoveries from the barangays, the Cebu City Jail recently reported that the facility no longer has COVID-19 cases.

The jail facility reported 427 recoveries from all its COVID-19 patients. /dbs