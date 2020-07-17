Basilica prepares reopening as personnel recover from COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Basilica Minore del Santo Niño is now preparing for its reopening after five of their personnel have fully recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The Order of Saint Augustine (OSA) Province of Santo Niño de Cebu – Philippines that manages and runs the historic, centuries-old church has announced in an advisory on Friday, July 17 that they have received official reports from health authorities, informing them of the good news.

“Based on the latest reports and communication we received from the barangay officials of Barangay Santo Nino, the personnel from Basilica del Santo Nino who have tested positive of COVID 19 are now confirmed COVID-free,” read portions of the church’s advisory which was penned by OSA Prior Provincial Fr. Andred Rivera Jr.

In turn, the Augustinian priests said they were now preparing for the eventual reopening of the Basilica compound, including its Pilgrim Center.

“The confirmed date of the re-opening along with the guidelines and precautionary measures for all the pilgrims and devotees of the Basilica will be officially announced soon by the Office of the Basilica Rector,” said church officials.

“We thank the public for the whole-hearted support, understanding, and for all the undying prayers offered. May our beloved Señor Santo Niño de Cebu continue to bless us with his love and grace,” they added.

A popular site both for pilgrims and tourists, the Basilica houses the original image of the Señor Santo Niño which is believed to be a gift to Queen Juana from the Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan.

The church has been closed for several months for the first time in recent history as Cebu City went through an enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the city briefly shifted to a more relaxed general community quarantine (GCQ) last June, it remained off-limits to the public when Augustinian friars announced that five of the church’s personnel tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Cebu City is currently under a modified ECQ. /dbs