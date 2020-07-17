400 Cebu City Jail inmates recover from COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More than 400 inmates of the Cebu City Jail have recovered from the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) as of July 17, 2020.

In a statement, the Cebu City Public Information Office revealed that 427 inmates, who previously tested positive to the virus, have tested negative in two succeeding swab tests.

The city government credits their recovery with the intervention measures done by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), especially since the City Jail has not recorded additional cases of the virus for the past month.

The latest case of COVID-19 in the city jail was recorded on June 12, 2020.

Cebu City Jail Warden Superintendent Julius Aro said the early detection, isolation, and treatment of those infected with the virus helped control the further spread of the infection.

“Almost 400 to ang amuang mga confirmed cases of COVID diri sa Cebu City Jail. So, after the period of two weeks or 21 days, na declare na sila sa DOH na clinically recovered,” Aro added in an interview.

(We had almost 400 confirmed cases of COVID here at the Cebu City Jail. So, after the period of two weeks or 21 days, they were declared by the DOH as clinically recovered.)

Aro also thanked the Cebu City government for providing alcohol, protective equipment, and other essentials in maintaining the health of the patients to prevent further infection.

“Dako usab ang natabang sa early monitoring sa cases sa city jail through the City Government [and] ang pagpagawas og EO (executive order) ni Mayor (Edgardo) Labella nga ipa test ang mga incoming and outgoing PDL sa jail facility,” said the city jail warden.

(Early monitoring of the cases at the city jail through the City Government and the issuance of Mayor Labella’s EO that requires testing of incoming and outgoing PDL was a huge help.)

Last April 19, the Cebu City Jail under the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology Region 7 (BJMP-7) reported its first coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case. Mayor Labella immediately instructed the City Health officers and doctors to conduct mass testing and contact tracing of inmates and jail personnel.

In just two weeks, the number of COVID-19 patients in the city jail reached more than 300 cases.

Inmates found positive for COVID-19 were immediately transferred to the jail’s new annex building that served as an isolation center.

This prompted Mayor Labella to require that all persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) to be tested prior to detention at the City Jail. This protocol remains under the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine. /bmjo