Labangon residents urged: Stop illegal gambling

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Policemen of the Labangon Police Station or Police Station 5 are appealing to residents of Barangay Tisa to avoid engaging in illegal gambling especially illegal cockfighting or “tigbakay”.

Police Captain Jonathan dela Cerna, Labangon Police Station chief, made the appeal after they arrested three men, who participated in a tigbakay in Barangay Tisa on July 19, 2020.

Dela Cerna said the personnel of the station had been working hard to patrol in the morning and afternoon to continuously remind the public about the rules on social distancing, wearing of face masks and to stay inside their homes if they had nothing important to do outside.

“Grabe ang warning namo samot na naay pandemic, wala gyud gihapon sila mo follow sa order nga dapat social distancing unya bawal ang gathering. Ang tari ginadili man gyud na,” said Dela Cerna.

(We have given them fair warning especially because of the pandemic and yet they still will not follow the order on social distancing and gathering. Tigbakay that is illegal.)

Despite these efforts, there are still people who are organizing and engaging in illegal activities such as tigbakay.

He said that recently there had been incidents in other areas where residents would engage in illegal gambling activities such as tigbakay.

With this, Dela Cerna encouraged all the residents who would see these illegal activities to directly call the police station through their hotline number 0905-331-9514 so that police could respond and arrest the violators./dbs