‘Hulihin talaga’: Duterte wants stricter implementation of health protocols

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte wants the police to be more strict in enforcing health measures meant to curtail the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), saying that violators may be jailed to give them “a lesson.”

“We have to ask our police to be more strict. Hulihin talaga,” Duterte said in a taped speech aired by state media on Tuesday morning.

“A little shame or put them on notice forever. Sino ba namang gusto mahuli ka? But if you are brought to the police station and detained there, that would give you a lesson for all time,” he added.

Earlier, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año urged local government units to pass uniform and harmonized ordinances that will be implemented against quarantine protocol violators nationwide amid the COVID-19 pandemic. / EDV